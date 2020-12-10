e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Swachh Bharat Mission: MC declares Chandigarh Water Plus City, Centre to verify claim

Swachh Bharat Mission: MC declares Chandigarh Water Plus City, Centre to verify claim

MC commissioner KK Yadav said the corporation had applied for Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Water Plus certification this year as it fulfils all the conditions

chandigarh Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
The Centre’s inspection may take place anytime in January 2021.
The Centre’s inspection may take place anytime in January 2021.(HT File Photo)
         

The municipal corporation declared Chandigarh a ‘Water Plus City’ on Wednesday, the rating will be cemented after an independent third party verifies the claim for the Centre.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said the corporation had applied for Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Water Plus certification this year as it fulfils all the conditions: “We are treating all waste water before it is released into the stipulated drainage system. We are also using treated waste water (tertiary water), nearly 20% of the total waste water, in different parks and institutional areas, among other places.”

The Centre’s inspection may take place anytime in January 2021. A city can get the water plus certification provided all wastewater released from households, commercial establishments ,drains and nullahs is treated to a satisfactory level (as per Central Pollution Control Board norms), before being releasing into the environment. Further, the MC must ensure adequate capacity of wastewater and sewage treatment facilities. The infrastructure must be well maintained and cost recovery ensured through reuse and recycling of treated wastewater to ensure sustainability.

City Forum of Residents’ Welfare Organisations (CFORWO) convener Vinod Vashisht said, “Chandigarh, being an urban planned city, meets all the minimum necessary infrastructure and regulatory conditions and thus will receive the certification in all likelihood after a third party independent assessment is conducted at 64 different locations in the city. With the Water Plus certification, the city will get an additional 200 marks (3.33% weightage) in the 2021 Swachhta Survekshan, to be conducted in January, which will ensure that the city gets a good national ranking.”

