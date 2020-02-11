Take a course in archive management at Panjab University soon

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 01:05 IST

Panjab University (PU) is contemplating the introduction of a professional course in management and administration of archival records.

With the idea still in the nascent stage, the PU authorities have written to the University Grants Commission seeking approval and funds.

The proposal to start a one-year diploma course in ‘Archives administration and records management’ was submitted to the UGC by PU’s archival cell on February 1. Such a course on management of archives and records is not offered in any university in Northern India.

The course will mainly be focused on the creation, preservation and conservation of archival records. It will help students understand how recent technological changes like digitisation have made an impact on the process of documentation.

Assistant archivist at AC Joshi Library Mritunjay Kumar said, “We have submitted a proposal to the UGC for the introduction of this course under UGC’s special scheme for heritage institutes. Ours is a rich archival cell of the region and the course will help in the creation and preservation of records in administration.”

The archival cell of Panjab University houses a total of 1,492 manuscripts and 40,000 rare books in Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Persian, Arabic, Gurumukhi and Sharda scripts and languages. The rich collection of rare literature covers a range of subjects like Persian court etiquette, poetry, writings by Sikh Gurus such as Zafarnama, and many more.

WHAT IS THE COURSE?

“Under this course, we will provide training on the development of records. Besides this, preservation of records and their restoration will also be taught to the students,” said Mritunjay Kumar.

Digitisation of archival records will also be taught to the students. “In India, not all agencies who do digitisation of archives follow the norms and standards,” he said.

According to the proposal sent to the UGC for approval, the course will be a two-semester programme, which will include subjects like archives administration, reprography, business and private archives and use of information technology.

The eligibility for the course will be a masters in social science, library and information science or linguistics with minimum 55% marks.

BUDGET AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS

The varsity has proposed hiring of other staff and acquiring equipments for the course. For running it, the archival cell of AC Joshi Library has proposed an amount of ₹30 lakh, which it has sought from the UGC under special scheme for heritage institutes.

“We will probably start the course from next academic session if we get the approval and grants from UGC,” said Kumar.

The archival cell is also seeking ₹50 lakh from PU administration under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) for the upgrading of the archival cell—developmental of archival laboratories, creating a state-of-the-art exhibition studio and a modern seminar room.