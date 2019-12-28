This year, 52 lost their lives due to trespassing on railway tracks in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:52 IST

Data provided by the Government Railway Police (GRP) that supervises the railway stations of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula has revealed that this year, as many as 79 people lost their lives due to various causes in and around railway tracks, of which, 52 people died due to illegal trespassing.

As per the data, there has been a rise in the total number of deaths on the rail tracks over the years. Last year, 37 people died due to illegal trespassing and in 2019, the number has risen to 52.

Deaths ruled as suicides have slightly decreased; in 2018, 12 people committed suicide whereas in 2019, 10 people ended their life on or near the tracks.

In total, 79 deaths have been registered so far by the GRP on the 22km long stretch in the tricity that comes under their supervision. The causes of these deaths include natural death, run over by train, electrocution, suicide and even murders. Of these, 45 people, including 10 women, remain unidentified to date.

GRP station house officer Naresh Kumar said, “Chandigarh is the main railway station of the northern region, connected to many states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. The passenger inflow has increased over the years but non-fencing of the tracks is the main reason of mishaps.”

He also admitted that the GRP has been facing a staff crunch, with just 22 people deployed in the three stations.

SK Nayar, president of a citizen welfare association, Panchkula, said, “Police laxity is responsible for illegal trespassing. The police don’t have enough staff to keep a check on the tracks. Most of the time, locals have informed the police about causalities on the tracks.”

Divisional railway manger GM Singh said, “Railways are aware of the problem of illegal trespassing and we are making all efforts to stop this by making security walls across the tracks.”