e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / This year, 52 lost their lives due to trespassing on railway tracks in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

This year, 52 lost their lives due to trespassing on railway tracks in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

As per the data, there has been a rise in the total number of deaths on the rail tracks over the years. Last year, 37 people died due to illegal trespassing and in 2019, the number has risen to 52

chandigarh Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:52 IST
Rachna Verma
Rachna Verma
Hindustan Times
Hindustantimes
         

Data provided by the Government Railway Police (GRP) that supervises the railway stations of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula has revealed that this year, as many as 79 people lost their lives due to various causes in and around railway tracks, of which, 52 people died due to illegal trespassing.

As per the data, there has been a rise in the total number of deaths on the rail tracks over the years. Last year, 37 people died due to illegal trespassing and in 2019, the number has risen to 52.

Deaths ruled as suicides have slightly decreased; in 2018, 12 people committed suicide whereas in 2019, 10 people ended their life on or near the tracks.

In total, 79 deaths have been registered so far by the GRP on the 22km long stretch in the tricity that comes under their supervision. The causes of these deaths include natural death, run over by train, electrocution, suicide and even murders. Of these, 45 people, including 10 women, remain unidentified to date.

GRP station house officer Naresh Kumar said, “Chandigarh is the main railway station of the northern region, connected to many states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. The passenger inflow has increased over the years but non-fencing of the tracks is the main reason of mishaps.”

He also admitted that the GRP has been facing a staff crunch, with just 22 people deployed in the three stations.

SK Nayar, president of a citizen welfare association, Panchkula, said, “Police laxity is responsible for illegal trespassing. The police don’t have enough staff to keep a check on the tracks. Most of the time, locals have informed the police about causalities on the tracks.”

Divisional railway manger GM Singh said, “Railways are aware of the problem of illegal trespassing and we are making all efforts to stop this by making security walls across the tracks.”

tags
top news
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
Indian forces protect rights of enemies too: Gen Rawat
Indian forces protect rights of enemies too: Gen Rawat
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Congress seeks inclusion of bigwigs in Maharashtra cabinet
Congress seeks inclusion of bigwigs in Maharashtra cabinet
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News