e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Three in-laws booked for throwing woman off first floor in Chandigarh

Three in-laws booked for throwing woman off first floor in Chandigarh

Face attempt to murder case, woman suffers broken hip

chandigarh Updated: Dec 17, 2019 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A woman’s two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law were booked for throwing her off the first floor of their house in Sector 56 on Sunday.

The victim, Khushma, 38, suffered a broken hip, and is currently recuperating at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16.

Police said Khushma lived with her husband, Shivraj, 40, on the first floor of his family’s house. The ground floor is occupied by Shivraj’s brother Shishupal, 35, and his wife, Reena, 35, while another brother Suresh Kumar and his wife, Preeti, 35, live on the top floor.

All three brothers are vendors and set up stalls at various locations in the tricity. They stored their vending carts on the terrace of the house, and there was constant dispute between them over who got how much space to store the carts.

On Sunday around 6pm, Khushma had an argument with Reena and Preeti on the terrace over the same matter.

She took her husband’s cart and headed down to their accommodation on the first floor. Reena and Preeti followed her and Shishupal also came to the stairs. While Reena pulled her hair, Shishupal threw her down from the first floor. They also threatened to kill her.

In a bid to flee, Shishupal tripped down the stairs and injured himself, Khushma said.

On her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 39 police station.

Police said Reena and Preeti were arrested, while Shishupal was yet to be arrested.

top news
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News