Three in-laws booked for throwing woman off first floor in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 00:31 IST

A woman’s two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law were booked for throwing her off the first floor of their house in Sector 56 on Sunday.

The victim, Khushma, 38, suffered a broken hip, and is currently recuperating at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16.

Police said Khushma lived with her husband, Shivraj, 40, on the first floor of his family’s house. The ground floor is occupied by Shivraj’s brother Shishupal, 35, and his wife, Reena, 35, while another brother Suresh Kumar and his wife, Preeti, 35, live on the top floor.

All three brothers are vendors and set up stalls at various locations in the tricity. They stored their vending carts on the terrace of the house, and there was constant dispute between them over who got how much space to store the carts.

On Sunday around 6pm, Khushma had an argument with Reena and Preeti on the terrace over the same matter.

She took her husband’s cart and headed down to their accommodation on the first floor. Reena and Preeti followed her and Shishupal also came to the stairs. While Reena pulled her hair, Shishupal threw her down from the first floor. They also threatened to kill her.

In a bid to flee, Shishupal tripped down the stairs and injured himself, Khushma said.

On her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 39 police station.

Police said Reena and Preeti were arrested, while Shishupal was yet to be arrested.