Three names finalised by UPSC for new Punjab DGP

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday finalised a panel of three names for the post of Punjab director general of police.

The panel, sent back to the Punjab government for final selection, includes names of Samant Goyal (on central deputation) , DGP special task force (STF) Mohd Mustafa and DGP (intelligence) Dinkar Gupta, said officials privy to the development.

The meeting was held in Delhi where the seniority and merit of candidates was discussed. The state government will pick one name from the panel in a day or two, a top government functionary said. The inclusion of Goyal’s name has surprised many as he is on central deputation and the state government reportedly is yet to seek his repatriation from the Centre.

Goyal, a 1984-batch officer, is scheduled to retire on May 2020. He also does not fall in the criteria suggested by the Supreme Court to the UPSC of having “almost two years” of service left for including the name of officials in the panel.

The name of DGP (PSPCL) S Chattopadhaya has surprisingly been left out. Government sources claimed that it we will be a close fight between Mustafa, 1985-batch officer, and Gupta, a 1987-batch officer.

Apart from a UPSC member, special secretary from Union ministry of home affairs and a director general of a paramilitary force, the meeting was attended by Punjab Police chief Suresh Arora and chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh. Punjab had earlier sent a panel of all officers, including nine DGPs and several ADGPs, who had completed 20 years of service.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 13:51 IST