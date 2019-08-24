Tribunal issues show-cause notice to SFJ

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:27 IST

A tribunal set up by the Union government to adjudicate ban on Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has issued a show-cause notice to the pro-Khalistan group.

The group was declared an unlawful organisation on July 10. While imposing the ban, the Union home ministry had said the group’s primary objective is to establish an “independent and sovereign country” in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process, challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

An official spokesperson said on Friday that a notice has been issued to SFJ as to why the association declared unlawful, be not adjudicated to be so and why the order confirming the declaration be not made. The association has been given 30 days to respond from the date of service of the notice. The objections, reply or affidavits may be filed before the next date of hearing.

On August 7, the government constituted the tribunal comprising Delhi high court chief justice DN Patel for adjudicating as to whether there is sufficient cause for declaring the SFJ as an unlawful association.

The pro-Khalistan group has been directed to make personal appearance before the tribunal on September 20.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 01:27 IST