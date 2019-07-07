Two booked for assaulting Dalit women in Punjab’s Faridkot

Police have booked two persons after a video of Dalit women being thrashed and abused by them went viral on social media.

In the video, the two women can be seen trying to defend themselves. The incident took place at Kotkapura in Faridkot over a family dispute on Thursday, said the police.

The police have registered a case under Sections of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 379 (theft), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kotkapura city police station.

The accused has been identified as Sukhdev Singh and Jaswinder Singh Jassi of Kotkapura. However, no arrest has been made so far as both the accused are absconding since the incident was reported.

Rani, a victim, said her husband is the son of her father-inlaw’s second wife. Since her father-in-law passed away, a dispute over property is on between his first wife’s children and her family. The case is in a court.

The victim alleged that the accused came to vandalise their shops. She said they saw some men throwing articles out of their shops and when she objected, the accused attacked her. “Sukhdev and his supporters dragged me and my family member from the shop. They pulled our hair, hurled abuses on us and thrashed us. When the crowd gathered hearing the noise made by us, they fled from the spot,” Rani said.

Senior superintendent of police Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said the SC/ST commission has been informed.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 13:00 IST