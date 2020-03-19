e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two former judges of Punjab and Haryana high court among 10 duped by bank officials

Two former judges of Punjab and Haryana high court among 10 duped by bank officials

The accused had offered them returns of up to 20% on their money

chandigarh Updated: Mar 19, 2020 01:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two former judges of Punjab and Haryana high court are among the 10 people who were duped by officials of a private bank as per a complaint made to Chandigarh’s director general of police (DGP).

Police said Kuldeep Singh Grewal of Sector 27 has alleged that he, his family, his acquaintances and former judges justice HS Bedi and justice Ranjit Singh have been cheated by the relationship manager from the Delhi branch of a private bank.

Grewal alleged that the accused Saurav Ghosh was already involved in cases of cheating in Delhi and Pune, which officials have not been able to verify. Ghosh had offered them returns of up to 20% on their money. Three bank officials would fake their signatures, stop SMS alerts to the clients and then transfer their money into a shell company formed by Ghosh.

Grewal had met Ghosh in 2015, and soon after, the latter had lured him into the above said scheme. All transactions were made before 2018 after which Ghosh retired.

As per police, Ghosh and his two accomplices Himanshu Hazra and Ishtiaque Ahmed are already in judicial custody based on a complaint made by justice HS Bedi at Mullanpur police station.

A case has been registered against Ghosh, Hazra and Ahmed under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 3 police station. The case has been handed over to the economic offences wing (EOW) of the police for investigations.

