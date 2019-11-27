Two men who snatched sedan from Chandigarh’s Elante Mall get three-year jail

chandigarh

Nov 27, 2019

A local court on Tuesday awarded three years in prison to two men for robbing a car at gunpoint outside Elante Mall in August 2018.

The convicts, Sukhdeep Singh and Bharpoor Singh, both in their 20s, are residents of Diwala village, Ludhiana. They were arrested by the Samrala police after they knocked down a motorcyclist with the stolen car on August 26.

AUGUST 2018 CASE

The duo had robbed Nidhi, a resident of Sector 19, of a Honda City car from Gate Number 3 outside the mall on August 10, 2018.

Nidhi had told the police that she had reached the mall with a friend around 9pm.

They were about to head to the mall’s basement to park the car, when two men approached their car. One of them pointed a pistol at Nidhi, directing them to get out of the car.

As soon as they stepped out, the robbers drove away the car.

The women immediately raised the alarm and sounded the police, who placed barricades across the city to nab the accused. But they managed to flee the city.

Weeks after the robbery, the duo was arrested after they hit a motorcycle with the snatched car on August 26. When they could not produce the car’s documents, police got suspicious.

On being grilled, they revealed that they had snatched the car at gunpoint from Chandigarh, following which the Samrala police contacted their counterparts in Chandigarh, helping them crack the carjacking case.

On Tuesday, the court convicted them under Sections 392 (robbery), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property)

of the Indian Penal Code, and sentenced them to three years in jail