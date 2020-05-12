Two Sharmik trains with 1,296 passengers leave for UP, Bihar from Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:38 IST

Two Shramik trains left for Bhagalpur district in Bihar and Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday from Chandigarh railway station, at full capacity with 1,296 passengers.

The first train left for Bhagalpur in Bihar at 3 pm and the train for Hardoi departed at 9 pm in the evening.

All passengers were first screened at Interstate Bus Terminal in Sector 43 before they were allowed to board the train. The UT administration also gave them food packets, water bottles and tickets, so prevent any trouble they may face during the journey.

Most passengers who were migrants said they were returning home as after a complete shutdown of businesses, they were having trouble arranging for their meals.

2 trains on Wednesday, too

Two trains will leave for Purnia in Bihar at 2 pm on Wednesday, while the other train for Pratapgarh in UP will depart at 7 pm.