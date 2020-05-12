e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two Sharmik trains with 1,296 passengers leave for UP, Bihar from Chandigarh

Two Sharmik trains with 1,296 passengers leave for UP, Bihar from Chandigarh

The trains left for Bhagalpur district in Bihar and for Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh 

chandigarh Updated: May 12, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Passengers were screened before they boarded the two trains that left for Bhagalpur district in Bihar and for Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh from the Chandigarh railway station.
Passengers were screened before they boarded the two trains that left for Bhagalpur district in Bihar and for Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh from the Chandigarh railway station. ( Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

Two Shramik trains left for Bhagalpur district in Bihar and Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday from Chandigarh railway station, at full capacity with 1,296 passengers.

The first train left for Bhagalpur in Bihar at 3 pm and the train for Hardoi departed at 9 pm in the evening.

All passengers were first screened at Interstate Bus Terminal in Sector 43 before they were allowed to board the train. The UT administration also gave them food packets, water bottles and tickets, so prevent any trouble they may face during the journey.

Most passengers who were migrants said they were returning home as after a complete shutdown of businesses, they were having trouble arranging for their meals.

2 trains on Wednesday, too
Two trains will leave for Purnia in Bihar at 2 pm on Wednesday, while the other train for Pratapgarh in UP will depart at 7 pm.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In