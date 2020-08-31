UT rejects schools’ proposal on fee payment

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:57 IST

The Chandigarh administration on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) that it had decided to reject the proposal made by private schools involving fee payment.

The schools wanted the administration’s order stalling fee hikes during the Covid-19 oubreak and not allowing striking off names of students unable to pay the fees.

The schools also wanted the administration to roll back its decision to take action under the Disaster Management Act and other laws against schools violating its instructions.

The administration’s senior standing counsel Pankaj Jain told the HC bench of justice GS Sandhawalia that the schools’ proposal of August 7, 2020, was unacceptable and that the administration would stand by its orders.

On August 7, the Independent Schools Association (ISA) had proposed that schools be allowed to strike off the names of students not clearing their dues by mid-month. The institutes, however, had also agreed that they would charge the same fee collected in the 2019-20 session. They had also given the assurance that applications filed by parents in distress would be dealt with sympathetically

Jain apprised the court of the decision at the resumed hearing of a plea in which schools challenged the UT’s order disallowing a fee hike in the academic session 2020-2021, among other measures.

The UT had on August 7 sought time from HC to take a decision on the schools’ proposal and its rejection would mean the court would have to decide the case on merit after hearing both sides.

Arguments on the issue will start on September 14.