Villager booked for assaulting Covid-19 front-line doctor in Pinjore

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:51 IST

A man was booked for thrashing a doctor working on the front-line in the battle against Covid-19, at a ‘theekri pehra’ in Surajpur, Pinjore, on Tuesday night.

The accused has been identified as Jarnail Singh.

The complainant, Dr Ashok Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh, told police he is currently deputed at the Covid-19 district control room at mini secretariat in Sector 1.

Dr Kumar told police he had recently shifted near health sub-centre in Burj Kotian village, Pinjore, where he had bought a house.

“I had a night shift at the DC’s office on Tuesday. My children told me they were feeling unsafe and insisted I drop them to my in-laws’ house in Surajpur,” he said.

He added that while dropping his children, he was stopped at a ‘theekri pehra’ on the village’s entrance.

“Around 15 locals, including Jarnail Singh, were present at the checkpost. Singh started hurling abuses at me. Then, he dragged me out of my car and thrashed me. He also threatened me with dire consequences,” Kumar stated in his complaint.

Amravati police post in-charge, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shyam Lal, said, “The complainant and accused know each other. The scuffle broke out after locals stopped Kumar and misbehaved with him. Despite showing his identity card, the accused hurled abuses and allegedly thrashed him. Based on Dr Kumar’s complaint, we have initiated further investigation, and booked Jarnail Singh, under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Pinjore police station.”

Recent cases

This is the third incident in which a frontline Covid-19 worker has been assaulted or misbehaved with in Panchkula.

On April 11, a 33-year-old woman working as a nurse at the Panchkula Civil Hospital was assaulted by five men in Chandimandir’s Billa village, when she was returning home. She alleged the men also hurled communal remarks at her. The accused were later arrested.

On April 9, police arrested four men for allegedly misbehaving with women health workers, conducting a Covid-19 related survey, at Indira Colony in Sector 16. A woman constable arrived at the scene with a police party was also assaulted and injured.