Weatherman forecasts another spell of snow, rain in Himachal

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:44 IST

DHARAMSHALA: As Himachal Pradesh braces for a fresh spell of snowfall and rain, the meteorological department has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm and lightning on February 20.

Thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur in the plains and mid-hills across eight districts, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, and Solan.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of February 18 and another one will hit the region, including the plains, from February 20, bringing more rain and snow in Himachal,” Manmohan Singh, the director of Shimla’s meteorological centre, said here.

The conditions will prevail till February 22.

KEYLONG SHIVERS UNDER

SUB-ZERO CONDITIONS

Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul and Spiti district, continued to remain the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh with a night temperature of -7.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Una was the hottest place in the state as it recorded a high of 28 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa was 1.5 degrees Celsius, while the tourist town of Manali recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius and Shimla 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Kufri recorded a high of 3.9 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 6.4 degrees, Sundernagar 5.1, Solan 3.5, Palampur 6.5, and Dharamshala 8.2 degrees Celsius.