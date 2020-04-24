Will go by expert panel advice on lockdown lifting, says Capt Amarinder Singh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 21:15 IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday said he would go by the advice of the expert committee, set up to formulate lockdown exit strategy, in the matter of opening up the state.

Interacting with leading industrialists, economic experts and diplomats of some countries during a webinar, Amarinder said any decision on lifting the curfew and lockdown would be taken on the basis the recommendations of the 20-member committee, which is expected to submit its report on Saturday.

According an official spokesperson, the CM stressed that his priority was saving the lives of Punjabis. “Factories can be restarted, but we can’t get people back,” the CM said.

“If the expert committee, which includes medical experts and doctors, recommends opening up, either partially or completely, we will do so,” he said.

“Punjab witnessed three peaks in the Covid curve in the past 40 days and it may not be possible to lift the lockdown completely for some more time. But the state will examine the recommendations of the expert committee and the prevailing ground situation,” he added.

In Punjab, 5 of the 22 districts are currently in the green zone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to consult chief ministers of all states on the issue of lifting the lockdown through a video conference on Monday.

The CM extended his condolences to Italian ambassador Vincenzo de Luca over the large number of lives lost in their country due to the Covid pandemic. The envoy, on his part, expressed solidarity with the people of Punjab in their fight against coronavirus.

Pointing to over one lakh Punjabis living in Italy, which is one of the most affected countries in the world, the ambassador urged the Punjab government to explore prospects for more investment by Italian companies in the state, especially in the field of food processing and agricultural machinery manufacturing.

Ambassador of Denmark Freddy Svane also expressed keen interest in exploring investment opportunities in Punjab.

CM for approval to eligible units within 12 hours

Meanwhile, Amarinder on Friday directed the department of industries and the district industries centres, functioning under deputy commissioners (DCs), to give approval to all industrial units eligible to reopen, along with required curfew passes, within 12 hours of applying.

The CM also said he would raise the issue of central support for industry with the Prime Minister during the latter’s video conference with chief ministers on Monday.

The industry cannot pay wages endlessly, he said, responding to the concern expressed by some participants over the issue.