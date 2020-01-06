Kapurthala woman held for pushing minor girl into prostitution

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:08 IST

City police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly pushing a 17-year-old girl into prostitution here.

Accused was identified as Sunita alias Munni (35) of Kapurthala. Victim has been working as domestic help at accused’s house. Her parents live in Kapurthala on a rented house and they have four other children, police said.

Accused has been sending the minor to different places for prostitution for the past one year.

City police station house officer (SHO) Harjinder Singh said the victim narrated the crime to her parents after she managed to flee from the house.

He said that a case under Sections 370 (trafficking), 372 (Selling minor for purposes of prostitution), 374 (unlawful compulsory labour), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3,4,5 of Immoral traffic Act and 4,6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.

SHO said that police have also informed the child welfare committee (CWC) to ensure victim’s care and safety and the district legal service authority (DLSA) to make arrangements for financial assistance to the victim as per the procedure.