e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Woman in car snatches Sahnewal resident’s gold chain

Woman in car snatches Sahnewal resident’s gold chain

Suman Singh of Ganpati Colony of Sahnewal told the police on Sunday that she was returning home from the market on her scooter when the car, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, intercepted her

chandigarh Updated: Jul 27, 2020 18:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Women too seem to be taking to petty crime here, as was evident from an incident on Sunday in which three of them drove up in a car with a man, one stepped out and robbed a 53-year-old Sahnewal resident of her gold chain after asking her for directions.

Suman Singh of Ganpati Colony of Sahnewal told the police on Sunday that she was returning home from the market on her scooter when the car, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, intercepted her. A woman alighted from the passenger seat in front, enquired about an address and snatched her chain before fleeing in the car.

Suman Singh could only note down the registration number 3957.

Head Constable Wazir Singh said that a case had been registered under Section 379-B (snatching and use of force), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons. Police are scanning footage of closed-circuit television cameras in the area for clues.

tags
top news
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Chhattisgarh extends lockdown in major cities till Aug 6, cites rise in cases
Chhattisgarh extends lockdown in major cities till Aug 6, cites rise in cases
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
‘A great fall’: VHP on CM Thackeray’s video link offer for Ram temple event
‘A great fall’: VHP on CM Thackeray’s video link offer for Ram temple event
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In