Thursday, Sep 19, 2019

Yadavindra students excel in swimming

Arshpreet Kaur won gold medals in the 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:30 IST
Students of Yadavindra Public School brought laurels to the school by winning 21 medals in the Punjab School District Swimming competition for under-14 and under -17 held at Sector 78 swimming pool.

Arshpreet Kaur won gold medals in the 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke.

Gurneet Kaur won a gold in 200m breaststroke and silver in 100m breaststroke. Jasnoor Kaur of Class 8 won gold medals in 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly. Sarghi Sekhon of Class 9 won silver medals in 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke. Gurleen Bedi of Class10 won a gold in 50m freestyle, bronze in 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle.

Jaskiranjot Gill of Class 5won silver medals in 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle. Loveleen Bedi of Class 10won a bronze in 50m freestyle. Aaftab Singh of Class 6 won a bronze in 200m breaststroke. Kanwarjeet Singh Sandhu of Class 7 won gold medals in 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke. Anjan Sharma of Class 8 won gold medals in 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly. Yadavindra Public School was declared overall winner.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 13:29 IST

