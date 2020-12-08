e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Zirakpur MC detects violations in 100 buildings, but does nothing

Zirakpur MC detects violations in 100 buildings, but does nothing

MC had found violations in the buildings in a 2019 survey, but even though cases were filed before the Dera Bassi magistrate, officials of the civic body did not pursue the matter, resulting in dismissal of some cases

chandigarh Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 23:21 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Zirakpur
A building collapsed in Zirakpur's Balaji Enclave on Monday, December 7 after a plot next to it was dug beyond permissible limits. The MC has been not taking action in a number of cases of violations of building bye-laws.
A building collapsed in Zirakpur’s Balaji Enclave on Monday, December 7 after a plot next to it was dug beyond permissible limits. The MC has been not taking action in a number of cases of violations of building bye-laws. (HT Photo)
         

A day after a commercial building collapsed in Balaji Enclave here because of digging work in an adjacent plot, it is now understood that the Zirakpur municipal council had failed to take action against violations in 100 commercial buildings.

In a 2019 survey, MC had found violations in 100 buildings in areas under its jurisdiction. Even though cases were filed before the Dera Bassi magistrate, MC officials did not pursue the matter, resulting in dismissal of some cases. In other cases , MC failed to provide evidence to the court because of which the other parties were not summoned.

The violations include building shops in parking areas on highways, more floors built despite less floor area ratio and in some cases basements were built without permission.

In 2019, despite MC deciding that no objection certificates will be issued to builders, who had violated rules for power, water and sewer collections, the approvals were given later.

Jyoti Sadana, who was booked on Monday after a building next to his plot collapsed, did not have permission to build a basement. Interestingly, even though his drawings of a residential unit were approved, he was constructing a commercial building.

When asked to comment on the matter, director, local bodies, Puneet Goyal said he was not aware of the issue and will look into the matter.

Sukhdev Chaudhary, chairman of the Joint Action Committee in Zirakpur said, “Due to negligence of civic body officials, Zirakpur is considered to be an urban slum. The officials are hand in glove with the owners of buildings and do not take any action.” He alleged that the officials had political patronage.

Harish Gupta, president of the Builder Association of Zirakpur, said due to “so called builders involved in unauthorised and illegal construction, the entire builder fraternity was getting a bad name, MC should take strict action against them.”

In May this year, the Punjab local bodies department had suspended Zirakpur municipal council executive officer (EO) Manvir Singh Gill for misusing powers to issue completion certificates for eight major residential-cum-commercial projects.

According to sources, Zirakpur MC officials did not even carry out physical verification of the projects for issuing fire safety no objection certificates or giving permissions for sewerage and water connections and setting up of sewage treatment plant.

