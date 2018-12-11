Chhattisgarh election results highlights: Congress workers celebrate party’s good performance

The Congress is looking at its strongest finish in state elections in recent times - sweeping Chhattisgarh, in position to win Rajasthan, and ahead of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, with big gains in all three. Votes are being counted today in five states in what has been billed as the semi final before next year’s Lok Sabha election.

Chhattisgarh was the only state where voting was held in two phases: On 18 seats spread across eight Maoist-affected districts on November 12 in the first phase, and 72 constituencies spread across 19 districts on November 20 in the second phase.

Here are the highlights of the counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018;

Congress workers celebrate party’s good performance in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP

Congress workers burst crackers, danced to the dhol and played with gulal as they celebrated the party’s good show in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Carrying the Congress flag, a large number of workers gathered at the party headquarters in Delhi and praised Rahul Gandhi’s leadership in steering the Congress towards victory in the three states ruled by the BJP. They distributed sweets and put up big banners of Gandhi on the walls of the Congress office. The Congress workers chanted ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’. Interestingly, a Congress worker also put up a banner that said, “Next prime minister of India” for Gandhi.

Strong party organisation in state praised for the impressive showing

Congress’ Chhattisgarh unit chief Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday credited strong party organisation for the impressive showing and said he was not expecting such a big margin of victory. The Congress was leading in 62 seats, well above the magic figure of 46, while the ruling BJP was a distant second at 13 in the 90-member assembly, according to the Election Commission website.

Congress leading on 62 seats, BJP on 13

Trends at 12 noon

The Congress is leading on 63 seats, while the BJP is leading on 18 seats.

Early trends show Congress is leading in 48 seats

Early trends show Congress leading on 48 seats, whereas the BJP is leading on 27 seats. The BSP is leading on five seats, while others in one.

What exit polls in Chhattisgarh predict

Exit polls predict a close contest in Chhattisgarh with four out of eight surveys giving the ruling Raman Singh dispensation a slight edge and the rest going with the Congress.

Counting of votes for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 begins

The counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh assembly election began at 8 am on Tuesday along with the other four states -- Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan -- where assembly elections were held. The state had recorded 76.35 per cent voter turnout in the two-phase polls to the 90-member state assembly. Raman Singh is eyeing a fourth consecutive term as chief minister even as the Congress is hoping to return to power in the state after 15 years.

