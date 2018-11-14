Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi promises ‘people’s government’ in state

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised to install a “people’s government” in Chhattisgarh and accused the ruling BJP of destroying the state in its 15-year rule. Addressing a rally for the second phase of polling in the state, Gandhi said it was among the richest in the country in terms of water, forest, mines and minerals.

“But, people have remained poor due to the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government,” he charged.

Invoking his family ties with the state, the Congress chief said the relationship was of love and not politics. He claimed that lands of locals in this part of the tribal-dominated state were taken away to set up industries. But when the units were not set up, the lands were not returned to the people.

“The Congress will install a people’s government in the state which will empower farmers, small and medium businesses and provide employment to the youth,” Gandhi said.

He said if the Congress came to power in the state, it would enforce the Land Acquisition Act and facilitate loan waiver for farmers, besides providing them bonus and Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

Accusing the Raman Singh government of being involved in graft, Gandhi said PM Narendra Modi has not uttered a word about corruption in Chhattisgarh. “People of the state have suffered because of this,” he alleged.

“I do politics for the rights of poor, farmers and youth. I will not protect 10-15 industrialists at their cost,” he said.

Polling for the second phase in 72 seats, out of the total 90-member Assembly, will take place on November 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 14:49 IST