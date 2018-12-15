Congress likely to name Chhattisgarh chief minister today

Chhattisgarh chief minister probables are closetted in a meeting at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s house and an announcement on the new chief minister is likely to be made soon.

The four senior leaders of the state unit of the party -- Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant -- are in Delhi for discussions. Deo and Baghel are being seen as leading contenders for the top post.

The Congress, which won Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, picked Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot to lead the two states as the new chief ministers after series of meeting over two days.

(Click here for live updates on Chhattisgarh’s new chief minister)

Congress ended the BJP’s 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly elections by winning 68 of the 90 seats in the results announced on December 11.

The decisive mandate also dashed former chief minister Ajit Jogi’s hopes of emerging as the kingmaker in the state.

Jogi started Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) after quitting the Congress in June 2016. He tried to make the contest in the electorally bi-polar Chhattisgarh triangular and got into a pre-poll alliance with former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

But, the bureaucrat-turned-politician ended with just five seats and the BSP two.

.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 10:03 IST