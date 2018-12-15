HT Logo

Battleground 2018: Are Assembly Elections hinting the Union Finale?

Madhya Pradesh

  • 230/230
  • Target 116
Party WINS 2013 Vote Share %
Cong 114 58 41
BJP 109 165 41
BSP 2 4 5
Others 5 3 13

Rajasthan

  • 199/199
  • Target 100
Party WINS 2013 Vote Share %
Cong+ 100 21 39
BJP 73 163 39
BSP 6 3 4
Others 20 13 17

Chhattisgarh

  • 90/90
  • Target 46
Party WINS 2013 Vote Share %
Cong 68 39 43
BJP 15 49 33
BSP+ 7 1 12
Others 0 1 12

Telangana

  • 119/119
  • Target 60
Party WINS 2014 Vote Share %
TRS 88 63 47
Cong+ 21 36 32
BJP 1 5 7
Others 9 15 13

Mizoram

  • 40/40
  • Target 21
Party WINS 2013 Vote Share %
MNF 26 5 38
Cong 5 34 30
BJP 1 0 8
Others 8 1 24
See Full Coverage

Congress likely to name Chhattisgarh chief minister today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met four senior leaders of the state unit of the party -- Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant -- in Delhi and held discussions with them.

chattisgarh elections Updated: Dec 15, 2018 12:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chhattisgarh chief minister,Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018,chhattisgarh assembly election results
Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress president Bhupesh Baghel (left) with Congress leader P L Punia after the Congress victory in Chhattisgarh Assembly elections .(Arijit Sen/HT file photo)

Chhattisgarh chief minister probables are closetted in a meeting at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s house and an announcement on the new chief minister is likely to be made soon.

The four senior leaders of the state unit of the party -- Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant -- are in Delhi for discussions. Deo and Baghel are being seen as leading contenders for the top post.

The Congress, which won Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, picked Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot to lead the two states as the new chief ministers after series of meeting over two days.

(Click here for live updates on Chhattisgarh’s new chief minister)

Congress ended the BJP’s 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly elections by winning 68 of the 90 seats in the results announced on December 11.

The decisive mandate also dashed former chief minister Ajit Jogi’s hopes of emerging as the kingmaker in the state.

Jogi started Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) after quitting the Congress in June 2016. He tried to make the contest in the electorally bi-polar Chhattisgarh triangular and got into a pre-poll alliance with former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

But, the bureaucrat-turned-politician ended with just five seats and the BSP two.

.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 10:03 IST

more from chattisgarh elections