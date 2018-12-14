Ashok Gehlot to be Rajasthan’s next CM, Sachin Pilot his deputy

Ashok Gehlot will be Rajasthan’s next chief minister and Sachin Pilot the deputy chief minister, the Congress announced on Friday, not long after party chief Rahul Gandhi met both leaders.

“United colours of Rajasthan,” Rahul Gandhi said minutes after the meeting ended, tweeting a photo with Gehlot and Pilot with all three Congress leaders smiling widely. It was seen to signal an end to a leadership tussle in Rajasthan, where the Congress ousted the BJP in assembly elections three days ago.

.(Read more: Ashok gehlot, the low-profile leader who plays political magic)

The Congress’ KC Venugopal made the formal announcement at a press conference, attended by both Gehlot, 67, and Pilot, 41. Ashok Gehlot, who has been Rajasthan chief minister two times before said he was “grateful for the decision.”

Watch:Ashok Gehlot named new Rajasthan CM, Sachin Pilot state’s Deputy CM

“The magic of Gehlot and I worked,” said Sachin Pilot, whose supporters had been demanding that he be given the chief minister’s post for delivering on the task of reviving the Congress in Rajasthan after the BJP pulverised it in the 2013 state elections. The BJP had won 163 of Rajasthan’s 200 assembly seats, with the Congress winning only 21.

On Tuesday, the Congress took back the state, winning 100 seats.

Rahul Gandhi had met both Gehlot and Pilot separately over several rounds of talks on Thursday too. Twice, Gandhi called Ashok Gehlot back from the airport; his last meeting with the veteran ran well past midnight. He had met Sachin Pilot just before that. Gandhi also consulted other party leaders, including his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 16:22 IST