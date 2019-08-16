From the archives of the Hindustan Times: August 16

chronicles

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:11 IST

End of Pacific War: ‘Cease Fire’ ordered (1945)

The second world war has ended. Broken Japan gave in utterly to the Allies today(August 15) and peace is at hand throughout the world for the first time in 14 years. This long-awaited announcement was made at about 6 this morning by President Truman in Washington and Prime Minister Attlee in London. (The Hindustan Times was the only newspaper in Delhi that published this announcement yesterday (August 14) morning).

Exactly three weeks after the Potsdam ultimatum “surrender or be destroyed,” 10 days after the first atom bomb smashed Hiroshima and seven days after the Soviet declaration of war, Japan has admitted defeat.

Emperor Hirohito informed the four great allied powers last night that he had accepted peace on their terms - unconditional surrender as outlined in the declaration of potsdam- and was ready to order his troops to lay down their guns.

In president Truman’s words, the Japanese reply was “full acceptance of the Potsdam declaration which specified unconditional surrender.” after announcing the surrender news to the world the president ordered the Japanese to stop fighting on all fronts and informed general Mac Arthur to implement the terms.

Throughout the Pacific area Allied commanders have given “cease fire” order, but the war does not officially end until after the formal signing of surrender documents by the Japanese.

General MacArthur notified Emperor Hirohito that he had been designated Supreme Commander of Allied Forces empowered “to arrange directly with the Japanese authorities for cessation of hostilities at the earliest practicable date.”

In firm terse sentences, General Macarthur gave his first orders to Japan.

Nehru’s talks with Jinnah end in failure (1946)

Bombay: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, President of the Congress, met Mr. Jinnah, President of the Muslim League, at 6 p.m. today (August 15). The meeting lasted 80 minutes.

The meeting has not produced any agreement between the Congress and the Muslim League in regard to the formation of the provisional National Government announced by the Viceroy on Monday last.

Both Mr. Jinnah and Pandit Nehru, immediately after their meeting, told Press correspondents that there would be no further meeting. Pandit Nehru said that he would proceed to Delhi on Saturday morning according to his original programme. He will meet the Viceroy on Saturday afternoon and will discuss with him his specific proposals for the formation of the provisional Government.

Bhaskara Rao sworn in Andhra CM (1984)

Hyderabad- In a Kashmir-type operation, the 19.month-old Telugu Desam Government headed by matinee idol N. T. Rama Rao, catapulted to power in January, 1983, came to a meteoric end here today (August 15).

Mr. N. Bhaskara Rao, former Finance Minister and No. 2 in Mr. Rama Rao’s Cabinet, was sworn in as Chief Minister. Earlier after a 48hour suspense-packed drama of moves and counter-moves, Governor Ram Lal dismissed Mr. Rama Rao’s Government as “he had lost majority support in the Assembly”.

The dismissal followed Mr Rama Rao’s refusal to resign after receiving a communication from the Governor that he had lost majority support in the Assembly and so he should resign.

Just before Mr. Bhaskara Rao’s swearing-in time, fixed at 2.15 p.m. Mr. Rama Rao accompanied by nine of his Ministers and supporting MLAs, went to Raj Bhavan to inform Mr Ram Lal that he still enjoyed majority support and the Governor could take action only after ascertaining his strength in the State Assembly. He had requested for a meeting of the Assembly on Aug. 18.

Mr. Rama Rao and his supporters, according to Raj Bhavan sources, tried to obstruct the Governor from proceeding through the Darbar Hall to administer oath of office to incoming Chief Minister Bhaskara Rao and said the Governor could proceed only after arresting them.

Following this, Mr Rama Rao and his followers were arrested and taken to the police control room. They were later released on bail.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 11:10 IST