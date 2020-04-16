1,053 people with Jamaat links traced, placed under quarantine in HP so far

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:18 IST

As many as 1,053 people with Tablighi Jamaat links have been identified and placed under quarantine in Himachal Pradesh so far, director general of police (DGP) Sita Ram Mardi said on Thursday.

Of these, 256 had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi while the rest are their primary contacts.

At 291, the maximum number of people with Jamaat links are in Baddi in Solan district, following by Una (259) and Sirmaur (255). Eighty each have been quarantined in Kangra and Chamba district; 27 in Shimla, 24 in Mandi; 23 in Bilaspur and 14 in Hamirpur.

Una is the worst-affected district in the state as 15 people with Jamaat history have tested positive for Covid-19.

110 BOOKED FOR HIDING TRAVEL HISTORY

The DGP also said that 110 Jamaat followers were booked for hiding their travel history. The government has identified 10 hotspots in the state, of which seven are where Tablighi followers have tested positive for the virus.

CURFEW VIOLATIONS

The DGP further revealed that since March 24, when the curfew was imposed in the state, a total of 868 FIRs for curfew violations have been registered and 745 people arrested.

Besides, 668 vehicles have been impounded and a cumulative fine amounting to ₹8,41,300 has been realised from the offenders.

Kangra district tops the tally with a total of 161 FIRs followed by Mandi with 139 FIRs. In Mandi, the fine amount stands at ₹2.26 lakh while in Chamba, it is ₹1.79 lakhs.

Himachal Pradesh has so far reported 35 Covid-19 cases in five districts, of which 23 were either Jamaat workers or their close relatives.

Till April 1, the state had only three cases. Since then the number rose sharply as cases of Jamaat followers emerged from Una, Solan and Chamba, Kangra and Sirmaur.