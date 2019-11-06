1,609 edu institutes must submit scholarship finance details to social justice dept

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:23 IST

PUNE The state social justice and special assistant department has asked 1,609 private educational institutes, colleges and universities in Pune district to submit scholarship reports under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 by November 14.

This move comes after Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) suspicion of financial discrepancies in student scholarships from 2010 to 2017. The educational institutions are required to give information regarding name of the college, academic year, course name, money allocated for the scholarship and funds received from the state government from October 1, 2010 to December 31, 2017.

Action will be taken against educational institutes that fail to submit the same by the deadline. The educational institutions received a letter from the social justice and special assistant department on October 30.

“A timetable has been made accordingly and per day 150 colleges needs to submit the report till November 14. Till now only 50 to 60 colleges are submitting the reports per day,” said Vijay Gaikwad, assistant commissioner, of state social justice and special assistance department.

Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Student Helping Hand organisation said, “Lakhs of students are dependent on these scholarships given by the state government. Immediate investigation is required if there is proof of fraud.State government should lodge criminal offence against officials involved, we will take out a protest if serious action is not taken.”