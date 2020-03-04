1 lakh daily footfall at Golden temple, no precautions in place against coronavirus

cities

Amritsar With at least 28 coronavirus patients in the country, and the number rising by the hour, there are no precautions or preparations in place at the Golden Temple, which sees daily footfall of tourists, both domestic and international, of around 1 lakh. The footfall surges to 1.25 lakh on weekends. There has been no reduction in the rush due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, claim authorities.

“It is the primary duty of the health department to take precautionary measures against the outbreak of any epidemic. The department should deploy a team of doctors for regular screening of patients suspected to be suffering from the disease. Another team of the health department should also be deployed to create awareness on the symptoms and precautions,” said Dr Roop Singh, chief secretary, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The SGPC manages gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

District epidemiologist officer Madan Mohan said they have decided to deploy a team of doctors outside the Golden Temple from Thursday.

“We are also deploying teams outside the Durgiana Temple and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal from Thursday,” he said, adding, “Our teams are already working round-the-clock at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport and the Attari-Wagah border. We are scanning more than 1,000 people daily at the airport and the border.”

A local resident, Sarabjit Singh, however, claimed that the department of health should take precautionary measures at all public places where people gather in their thousands. “Just keeping a watch on passengers entering India is not enough,” he said.

Civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said the “flu corner” that will be set up outside the Golden Temple will give access to visitors to get themselves tested voluntarily. “For this, we will spread awareness among the devotees visiting the Golden Temple,” she added.

“We have not witnessed any impact on the daily footfall of the devotees due to the coronavirus scare. The count is only likely to surge due to the festival of Holi,” said Jaswinder Singh Deenpur, manager, Golden Temple.

“To date, we have not noticed any impact of the coronavirus scare on the footfall of tourists at the Golden Temple,” said district tourism officer Gursharan Singh.