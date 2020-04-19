1-year-old from Dombivli tests positive for Covid-19

cities

A one-year-old girl from Dombivli (East) tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The girl had fever since April 7 and was taken to Rukminibai Civic Hospital, said civic officials. The girl was later taken to Kalwa Hospital but her case was not considered, and then she was admitted at Shastri Nagar Civic Hospital in Dombivli.

“We had sent her swab sample for testing as she had fever since earlier this month and she tested positive. She has been sent to Neon Covid hospital in Dombivli for further treatment. Her condition is stable,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Her parents, who are at risk of the infection, have been quarantined and will be tested.

KDMC is yet to be sure about how the girl got infected as none of her family members was infected or had travel history.

Last week a six-month-old boy, the youngest to have contracted the disease in Kalyan, was released after treatment.