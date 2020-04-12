10 new cases in Punjab, 7 in Jalandhar

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 22:54 IST

Ten more cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total number of those infected by the disease in the state to 170.

In Jalandhar district, seven persons tested positive. At 22 cases, the district tops the tally in the Doaba region, surpassing SBS Nagar which has 19 positive cases. Jalandhar now is second in the state followed by Mohali.

The district also reported second death due to coronavirus after a 50-year-old man, Kuljit Kaur, who died on April 9, tested positive on Sunday.

Her family members were kept under isolation and their samples were collected for testing. Kaur, a resident of Kotla Heeran village in Shahkot sub-division, was declared brought at ESI hospital but her samples were collected as she was symptomatic of Covid-19, health officials said. The victim’s husband had visited Dubai.

The district administration sealed Kotla Heeran village and declared it a containment zone.

The six other patients who tested positive are five family members of a 42-year-old woman patient who tested positive on Thursday. The five are her 51-year-old husband, 21-year-old son, niece (also 21), 60-year-old brother-in-law and 55-year-old sister-in-law.

The sixth patient is a 19-year-old youth who is believed to have attended the Tabligi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi. He is a resident of Talwandi Bhilla village in the Kartarpur area. The district administration has kept the teenager’s 42 close contacts under observation and their samples were being collected.

Talwandi Bhilla was also sealed, said police.

Jalandhar health department nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu said a total of 400 samples were collected in the district so far. “Our teams have started tracing the contact history of the new positive cases. The health department is still clueless about the sources of infection of five positive cases and feared they were cases of community transmission.

3 test positive in Mohali hotspot

In Mohali, two women aged 58 and 80, and a 17-year-old girl were found positive in the state’s new coronavirus hotspot Jawaharpur village on Sunday, taking the total cases in the district to 54. The village now has 37 cases.

The three cases from the village are from the houses belonging to the extended family of the sarpanch and panch of the village.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the patients were moved to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. Around 23 reports, some of them from Jawaharpur, were awaited.

3 more recover in SBS Nagar

3 more patients of Covid-19, who were being treated in the isolation ward of the SBS Nagar district hospital, tested negative for second time and were declared as cured. With this, 13 of a total of 19 patients have recovered.

Eight persons who recovered were discharged from the hospital.

The officials said there are only 5 patients in the isolation centre in SBS Nagar.