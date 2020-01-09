11 state police forces meet to discuss security in NCR ahead of assembly polls

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 21:25 IST

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Delhi Police held an interstate coordination meeting with its counterparts of 10 states on Thursday. The main focus of the interaction was strengthening policing in NCR and sharing information with one another.

A statement released by the Delhi Police said the forces of these 11 states decided to work together to prevent the movement of illicit liquor, firearms, illegal cash and musclemen into the National Capital Region ahead of polls. “Stress was laid upon intensive and co-ordinated checking and patrolling at vulnerable points...,” the statement read.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik. The other states that participated in the meeting were Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh.

The police forces also focused on strengthening counterterrorism measures such as mandatory tenant verification, guest house checking, sensitization of cyber café owners and second-hand car dealers.

“It was also resolved to launch a concerted drive against interstate crime gangs and taking preventive steps to curtail the supply of firearms, ammunition, sharp-edged weapons and smuggling of illicit liquor across the border towards Delhi, especially during election time,” the police statement said.

“All officers were also briefed on sharing intelligence having interstate ramifications on law and order,” the police said, adding that security for the Republic Day celebrations were also discussed during the meeting.