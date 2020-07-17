11-year-old girl dies in a mishap while playing

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:21 IST

An 11-year-old girl on Thursday died after her dupatta allegedly got entangled in a rod, in her Mira Road home.

The victim, while playing with her sister, climbed on an empty gas cylinder when her dupatta got entangled on a rod on the ceiling and she lost balance. We are still awaiting the post-mortem report, said a senior police inspector.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station, said, “Her sister informed their mother who was in the other room, while their father, a security guard, was at work on night shift. Neighbours rushed for help after they heard the victim’s mother scream. They pulled down the victim and took her to a hospital where she was declared dead. We have registered a case of accidental death and are awaiting the post mortem report.”