e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 11-year-old girl dies in a mishap while playing

11-year-old girl dies in a mishap while playing

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:21 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

An 11-year-old girl on Thursday died after her dupatta allegedly got entangled in a rod, in her Mira Road home.

The victim, while playing with her sister, climbed on an empty gas cylinder when her dupatta got entangled on a rod on the ceiling and she lost balance. We are still awaiting the post-mortem report, said a senior police inspector.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station, said, “Her sister informed their mother who was in the other room, while their father, a security guard, was at work on night shift. Neighbours rushed for help after they heard the victim’s mother scream. They pulled down the victim and took her to a hospital where she was declared dead. We have registered a case of accidental death and are awaiting the post mortem report.”

top news
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In