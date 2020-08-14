e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 13-year-old sexually assaulted in south-east Delhi slum

13-year-old sexually assaulted in south-east Delhi slum

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

A 13-year-old girl from a slum cluster in south-east Delhi was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old man from the same locality, police said.

A case of rape was registered against the man following a medical examination of the girl on her family’s complaint. Efforts to arrest the man are under way, police said.

According to the police, the girl’s father filed a written police complaint on Thursday night against one of his neighbours and his friend for allegedly luring his 13-year-old daughter on some pretext and raping her.

The girl was taken for a medical examination and sexual assault was confirmed.

“Based on the man’s complaint, a case under IPC section 376 (rape) and under POCSO Act was registered against the man,” said a police officer who wished not to be named.

A police team that went to arrest the 18-year-old found that he was absconding.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said his teams were probing the matter and that the suspect would soon be arrested. “The role of the other man has not surfaced so far in the sexual assault. The matter is being probed,” Meena said.

top news
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In