14-year-old raped multiple times, man arrested

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:07 IST

Gurugram A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by a 26-year-old man in the city, the police said on Monday. The man allegedly lived with the girl at his residence in the city and told his neighbours that she was his wife.

The man, a native of Kherki village in Bijnor of Uttar Pradesh, works as a barber in Gurugram. He was arrested from Bajghera after the police received a tip-off.

According to the police, the victim’s parents, also from Uttar Pradesh, stay in a rented house in Gurugram.

On Sunday, the girl’s mother approached the police and filed a complaint against the suspect. She alleged that the man and her daughter were in a relationship and when she came to know about it, she sent the girl to her grandmother’s house in a village in Uttar Pradesh, around 15 days ago. On Saturday, the grandmother informed the girl’s mother that the man had allegedly come to her village and fled with the girl.

Subhash Boken, police spokesperson, said, “When the mother questioned about her daughter, she was informed that the girl was at the man’s residence in Gurugram. He had told people that she was his wife. He had allegedly raped her on multiple occasions.”

Police said that the girl was counselled by the officials of the legal cell on Sunday.

A case was registered against the man under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the women’s (west) police station on Sunday. Police said that he was produced before a district court in the city and sent to judicial custody on Monday.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 20:07 IST