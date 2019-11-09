e-paper
₹15,000, whisky case robbed from liquor vend in Chandimandir

The two masked robbers first approached the vend for a liquor bottle around 9pm.

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
When the liquor vend’s salesman tried to resist the robbers, one of the them attacked his head and hands with a knife.
When the liquor vend’s salesman tried to resist the robbers, one of the them attacked his head and hands with a knife.(HT PHOTO)
         

In the third robbery case in the past 10 days in the district, two masked men robbed a liquor vend staff  of ₹15,000 at Kanauli village in Chandimandir on Thursday night.

Complainant Subhash Sharma, a native of Jind, Haryana, told the police that he started his job as a salesman at the liquor vend only last week.

On Thursday night, he was at work, when two masked men approached him around 9pm and asked him to lend them a bottle of whisky, which he refused.

One of the men then opened the counter and stepped inside. “When I confronted him, he attacked my head and hands with a knife,” Sharma told the police.

Police said as per the complainant, the second man also entered the vend following the attack, took out ₹15,000 from the cash counter and a case of whisky. The duo then fled on a motorcycle parked outside. Sharma could not note down its registration number due to darkness.

Inspector Naveen Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Chandimandir, said according to the complainant, the robbers had covered their faces with a black cloth. While one had a lean frame, the other was obese.

“We have initiated investigation to trace the accused,” he said, adding that a case under Sections 392 (robbery) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Earlier on November 1, a Nepalese man posing as an army official and his aide fled with a goods carrier hired by them after thrashing its driver in Pinjore. Also, on October 31, three armed masked men looted ₹6,000 from a petrol pump in Mauli village of Raipur Rani.

On October 29, four men with iron rods and sticks barged into the office of a property dealer in Vasudevpura village in Pinjore and robbed him of ₹42,000. So far, police have arrested suspects in two of the cases.

