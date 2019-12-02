e-paper
15-year-old hit by tempo while jogging, dies

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 01:06 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

A 15-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding tempo in Badlapur early on Saturday. Badlapur police arrested the tempo driver on Saturday and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

According to the police, the boy, Anurag Astik Chavhan, was out with his friend for a jog when the accident took place.

“The duo was heading towards Ambernath from Badlapur when a speeding milk tempo hit Chavhan near Shiv Mandir tea point,” said LM Sariputra, senior inspector, Badlapur police station.

“We arrested the driver, Rajustubhau Arothe, 30. The vehicle has been taken into police custody,” added an officer.

