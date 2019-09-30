e-paper
15-yr-old rape victim delivers stillborn in Ludhiana, accused held

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The 15-year-old rape victim, who was found six months pregnant on Sunday, gave birth to a stillborn child at the civil hospital on Monday.

The victim’s pregnancy had come to light on Sunday after she complained of stomachache. Her parents took her to the hospital for check-up, following which she was admitted for abdominal pains.

On finding out about the pregnancy, the parents notified the police, who have arrested the accused, Tinku Thakur, 28, father of three children.

He has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said she was home alone in March around Holi, when Thakur barged into their one-room accommodation and raped her. The accused also threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO, Daresi police station, said the minor girl complained of severe abdominal pain on Sunday, and gave birth to a stillborn child on Monday.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:11 IST

