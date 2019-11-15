16-year-old Bijnor student killed by classmate due to row over girl

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:39 IST

The body of a Class 11 student, who went missing from his village in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, was recovered from the jungles of Nagina area of the district on Thursday, said police. They said the victim was kidnapped and killed by his classmate due to personal enmity involving a fellow girl student.

Police said that an FIR of murder had been registered against two minors who had been arrested and sent to jail.

Additional superintendent of police (rural) Vishwajeet Srivastava said, “The body of the 16-year-old victim, Kuldeep, was found in the jungles of village Nandpur Khurd. He was a resident of the same village. He was reported to have gone missing at about 5 pm on November 11 after he went somewhere with his friend. His family had lodged a missing complaint the next day.”

Police said that one of the accused was Kuldeep’s classmate, while the other was a school drop-out.

“The arrested classmate kidnapped Kuldeep with the help of the school drop-out. According to the post-mortem examination report, the murder was committed on Monday. The accused first tried to strangulate the victim and then slit his throat with a sharp object,” said the ASP.

“Our probe revealed that Kuldeep was in a relationship with a girl of his class. His arrested classmate, who used to be his close friend, knew about the relationship. For some reason, he shared the girl’s contact number with other boys of the class after which she started receiving objectionable calls and messages,” said the ASP.

He said the girl told Kuldeep about this and he confronted his friend. “They had a fight over it. Later, on Monday, the accused called Kuldeep outside his house to reportedly ask for his forgiveness. The two left for some place together after which Kuldeep was not seen,” said Srivastava.