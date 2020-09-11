e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 18 children rescued from railway station in Ludhiana

18 children rescued from railway station in Ludhiana

The children, aged between 12 to 17, hailed from Bihar and were transported here for trafficking

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Over 18 children were rescued by the members of NGO Bachpan Bachao Aandolan, childline railways and government railway police (GRP) from the Ludhiana railway station on Thursday.

They were brought to the city in Samastipur to Amritsar express train at 2.55 pm.

“During the operation, the children were found in the D12, D 13 and D 14 compartment of the train,” said, childline coordinator Kulwinder Singh.

Bachpan Bachao Aandolan state coordinator Yadwinder Singh had on Wednesday informed the childline coordinator about six children being transported to different districts of Punjab in the train, following which they were rescued.

The children, aged between 12 to 17, hailed from Bihar and were transported here for trafficking. They will be sent for medical examination and Covid-19 test on Friday.

top news
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In