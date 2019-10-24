186 fined ₹6 lakh for violating Grap in Gurugram

cities

Gurugram In the first week since the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has penalised 186 violators to the tune of ₹6 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

The offences included burning of firewood and coal, dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste, storing uncovered construction materials, open burning, and use of single-use plastic. The MCG started conducting checks from October 16.

The MCG deployed 12 teams for monitoring offences, mechanised sweeping and watering trees. “The MCG is closely monitoring any activity that may cause air pollution and is issuing fines to violators accordingly. It is not the MCG alone, but residents also play an important role in giving us information about such violations, so that necessary action can be taken. The MCG will take a sterner approach in the next few weeks and all attempts will be made to match or cross last year’s figures,” a senior MCG official said.

Last year, ₹15 lakh was collected in fines from November 1-7, when Grap was implemented.

On Thursday, the MCG penalised 18 violators ₹62,500, cumulatively.

One person was fined ₹5,000 for dumping C&D waste, five people were fined a total of ₹45,000 for not covering construction materials, 11 people using single-use plastic were fined ₹7,500 and an owner of a roadside eatery was fined ₹5,000 for burning firewood and coal.

According to MCG officials, four mechanised sweeping machines have been procured for extensive cleaning of all major roads. On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the MCG cleaned several stretches — Iffco Chowk-Mahavir Chowk, Sector 30-Sector 45, Cyber Park-Huda City Centre Metro station, Rajiv Chowk-Subhash Chowk.

On Thursday, officials from the MCG’s horticulture wing and the fire department also sprinkled water on trees at high traffic density stretches, such as Sohna Chowk-Rajiv Chowk, Mahavir Chowk-Atul Kataria Chowk, Dwarka Expressway, Vatika Chowk-Kherki Daula toll, Basai Chowk-Umang Bharadwaj Road, Khandsa Road, Rajiv Chowk-Mayfield Garden Chowk, and Cyber Park to Hero Honda Chowk.

