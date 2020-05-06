e-paper
193 Pakistan nationals return home via Attari-Wagah border

193 Pakistan nationals return home via Attari-Wagah border

As many as 193 Pakistani nationals, stuck in various states of India after the country announced nationwide lockdown on March 24, returned to their country through Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 193 Pakistani nationals, stuck in various states of India after the country announced nationwide lockdown on March 24, returned to their country through Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday.

“All Pakistani nationals were screened by a team of health officials at the Integrated Check Post (ICP). They were allowed to return after their customs and immigration formalities were completed,” said a senior official of Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) posted at the ICP.

The Pakistani nationals thanked the Indian government for facilitating their repatriation. “I along with my family had come to Mumbai to meet our relatives around 2 months ago. As the lockdown was announced, we were stuck here. We are thankful to the Indian government for facilitating our return,” said 25-year-old Anju Mhanlal from Karachi in Pakistan.

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Sindh providence in Pakistan, said he had come to India with a 41-member Hindu jatha and was scheduled to return to his country on March 20 but as the borders were sealed in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, they were stuck too. “The Indian government was very supportive and helped us during this outbreak. We are thankful to the government,” he said.

Another Pakistani national Ameena Kumari said even the Indians stranded in Pakistan should be allowed to return their homes.

