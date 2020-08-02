e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 arrested for stabbing constable in Bhiwandi

2 arrested for stabbing constable in Bhiwandi

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 18:43 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Bhiwandi police arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a police constable. The police constable had tried to intervene when the two were assaulting a man in Bhiwandi.

The accused are identified as, Ravindra Bhosale, 20 and Lakhan Jadhav,20. According to Bhoiwada police, constable Prafull Dalvi, 52, was patrolling near Bhandari Chowk on eve of Bakri Eid. The policemen were deployed to ensure that social distancing is maintained, while people shop for the festival.

A police officer said, “Constable Dalvi was on duty around 8pm near Bhandari Chowk. Dalvi saw the two persons were assaulting an unknown person. He intervened and tried to resolve the issue when the two accused pushed Dalvi, and stab him with a knife.” The accused then fled from the spot. The police team then rushed Dalvi to a nearby hospital.

The police officers arrested from Yeoor hill in Thane and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets is getting admitted on doctors’ advice
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets is getting admitted on doctors’ advice
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Gehlot writes to PM Modi, urges him to chair meet with CMs for Covid-19 management
Gehlot writes to PM Modi, urges him to chair meet with CMs for Covid-19 management
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA
Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In