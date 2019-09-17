2 baby crocodiles rescued off bus in Borivli; 3 held

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:53 IST

Three people were arrested for smuggling two baby crocodiles on Monday, while they were bringing the reptiles from Hyderabad to Mumbai in a bus. Forest officials intercepted the vehicle and rescued the reptiles with help of local volunteers.

After a tip-off, forest officials chased the private bus coming from Hyderabad. “We started following the bus from Vashi after we received information about the crocodiles being smuggled. We stopped the bus at Borivli on Monday night,” said an official from Thane forest department.

The baby crocodiles had been stuffed in a box kept in the luggage compartment of the bus.

“The mugger or marsh crocodiles could be around 18 months old. One weighs 1.1kg and the other 1.2kg. The reptiles are around two-feet long and have been kept in the forest department’s office in Thane Nagar area. They will be released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) soon,” said a volunteer, who was present during the rescue operation.

Mohammad Hafiz, 33, who is from Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, Khuddus Beg, 38, from Bidar district of Karnataka, and Shivaji Balaya, 28, from Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, were arrested.

“The accused have been arrested under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and were produced in court on Tuesday. The three have been remanded in police custody till September 20. Further investigation is on,” said a senior official from Thane forest department.

Dr Shailesh Pethe, veterinarian from SGNP, examined the reptiles after they were rescued.

“The crocodiles were brought to SGNP soon after they were rescued. Though there were no injuries, the reptiles were dehydrated. We will be monitoring their health,” said Pethe.

According to forest officials, the reptiles are now at the forest department’s office and will be released only after the court permits them.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 23:53 IST