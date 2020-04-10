2 held for killing liquor vend staff in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:21 IST

Seven days after a liquor vend employee was found murdered in Chupki village, the Sadar police have solved the case with the arrest of two addicts. The accused had killed the victim over money and liquor. After murdering the victim, they had robbed ₹16,000 and four liquor bottles from the vend.

The police have also recovered murder weapons—a hammer and an iron rod— on the information provided by the accused.

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh, 26, and Gursangant Singh, 20, of the same village.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the body of liquor vend employee Ramesh Chand, 45, was found on April 3 in the village’s liquor vend. A murder case had been registered against unidentified accused at Sadar police station. As there was no sign of forceful entry in the vend, the police were suspecting role of some acquaintance behind the murder.

As curfew has been imposed in the city and no one can easily come in or go out of the area, the police started zeroing in on locals. Due to the lockdown, the accused remained at their homes.

During investigation, the police rounded up the accused and questioned them, who confessed to their crime.

The ADCP said that the accused are addicts and on April 2, they had gone to buy liquor from the vend. After consuming some liquor, they planned to loot the vend for money and more liquor. The accused over powered Ramesh Chand and robbed ₹16,000 in cash and four liquor bottles from the vend. After they realised that Rameh Chand knows them and will identify them, they bludgeoned him to death.

The police are investigating whether they have past criminal record, the ADCP added.