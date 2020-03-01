2 hurt as speeding SUV crashes into cop, autorickshaw

cities

A Navi Mumbai traffic police constable and an autorickshaw passenger were injured after a speeding SUV crashed into the policeman and a stationary auto along the Palm Beach Road in Nerul on Saturday morning.

The police have booked the 26-year-old car driver. The incident took place near Tandel Grounds in Nerul when Kishor Gawde, 42, attached to Seawoods traffic division was checking the papers of an auto-rickshaw around 11 am. Police said only Gawde and one Pramod Patil, 59, who was in the autorickshaw were injured in the crash