2 hurt as speeding SUV crashes into cop, autorickshaw

2 hurt as speeding SUV crashes into cop, autorickshaw

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 01:01 IST
Farhan Shaikh
A Navi Mumbai traffic police constable and an autorickshaw passenger were injured after a speeding SUV crashed into the policeman and a stationary auto along the Palm Beach Road in Nerul on Saturday morning.

The police have booked the 26-year-old car driver. The incident took place near Tandel Grounds in Nerul when Kishor Gawde, 42, attached to Seawoods traffic division was checking the papers of an auto-rickshaw around 11 am. Police said only Gawde and one Pramod Patil, 59, who was in the autorickshaw were injured in the crash

