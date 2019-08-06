2 minors killed, 10 of their family injured as house collapses in Rabupura

cities

Two sisters, eight and seven years old, were killed and 10 others of their family were injured when their single-storey (ground + 1) house collapsed in Greater Noida’s Dubli village on Monday night.

According to a Yamuna authority official, the building seemed to have been structurally weak and gave way in the rain that fell at around 10 pm.

Police identified the dead girls as seven-year-old Prachi and eight-year-old Soniya. They were sleeping in their ground floor room with siblings five-year-old Priya and three-year-old Siddhartha and parents Sujata (33) and Mohanlal (40). Mohanlal’s brother Mukesh (43) , his wife Rajendri (38) and their children 10-year-old Pankaj, eight-year-old Krishna and six-year-old Rakhi lived on the first floor. Mohanlal and Mukesh’s father Rishipal (70) lived with Mukesh and was the owner of the building. Both floors had three rooms each.

“The house was built with brick and mud around 15-20 years ago. The roof had girder and tiles over it. There was incessant rain on Monday night. The family members were sleeping when the house suddenly collapsed,” said Jai Prakash, a neighbour.

The incident caused panic in the area and neighbours rushed to their rescue. Soon, a police team also reached the spot and conducted the rescue work.

Vineet Kumar, Station House Officer, Rabupura police station, said the victims were rushed to a private hospital in Rabupura where Soniya and Prachi were declared brought dead. “They had suffered critical head injuries. Others on the ground floor suffered fractures and head injuries. Members of Mukesh’s family living on the first floor suffered minor injuries and they are recovering in hospital,” he said.

Rishipal and his sons worked as farmers in the village.

Police have not received any complaint with regard to the incident so far.

The area comes under Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida). A K Arora, deputy general manager (projects), Yeida, visited the spot. “This is an old house developed. Prima facie, it appears the structure was weak and the girders were not placed well. Authority gives approval for map layout on new projects while this was an old house,” he said.

Local MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh also visited the spot and assured assistance. “The victims have been shifted from private hospital to Greater Noida based Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). We will talk to the government and facilitate compensation to the victims’ kin,” Singh said.

