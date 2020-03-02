e-paper
20 children injured after school bus brakes fail in Mohali

Driver, who fled after the accident, arrested; police say steering wheel got jammed and brakes did not work, leading to the mishap

chandigarh Updated: Mar 02, 2020 13:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The bus of Akal Ashram Academy at Chunni village in Mohali district after the accident on Monday morning.
The bus of Akal Ashram Academy at Chunni village in Mohali district after the accident on Monday morning.(HT Photo)
         

MOHALI: At least 20 students of Akal Ashram Academy were injured when their school bus skidded off the road and landed in a field on the Kharar-Morinda stretch on Monday morning.

Police said the driver abandoned the bus after the accident, but was arrested later. The accident took place near Machhali Kalan due to a mechanical snag.

“The steering wheel got jammed and the brakes didn’t work. The bus came to a halt only after falling on a side in the field,” said Iqbal Mohammed, in-charge of the police post at Majat.

“The children are safe. They received minor injuries and were sent home after first aid,” he said.

The children are students of the academy at Chunni village.

