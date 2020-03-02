20 children injured after school bus brakes fail in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 13:35 IST

MOHALI: At least 20 students of Akal Ashram Academy were injured when their school bus skidded off the road and landed in a field on the Kharar-Morinda stretch on Monday morning.

Police said the driver abandoned the bus after the accident, but was arrested later. The accident took place near Machhali Kalan due to a mechanical snag.

“The steering wheel got jammed and the brakes didn’t work. The bus came to a halt only after falling on a side in the field,” said Iqbal Mohammed, in-charge of the police post at Majat.

“The children are safe. They received minor injuries and were sent home after first aid,” he said.

The children are students of the academy at Chunni village.