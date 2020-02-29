2020 sees one of the hottest Februaries in last decade

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:42 IST

PUNE The soaring mercury levels are touching new highs as February 2020 is recorded as one of the hottest second months in the last decade, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In February 2020, the average minimum temperature has been recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius.

In the past ten years, according to the IMD data, the highest minimum average temperature was recorded in 2010 at 14.7 degrees Celsius. In 2013 the minimum average temperature was recorded at 14.3 degrees Celsius, and in 2016 it was 14.6 degrees Celsius.

As the winter season comes to a close, with summer in the transition period, if one has to take day by day average, then February has seen more than average minimum temperature, according to IMD officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, “This year, the city has witnessed minimum temperature on the higher side of the average temperature. For example, from February 12 until February 23, 2020, the minimum temperature recorded has been hovering between 17.2 degrees Celsius and 16.7 degrees Celsius.”

“This is because the northerly component of the wind is unable to penetrate the atmosphere. Besides the frequencies of western disturbances were more than usual, whereupon there are about four to five of them. These block the northerly wind thus creating a rise in temperature and also creating an anomaly more or less on the negative side of the normal temperature,” said Kashyapi.

The city also witnessed a drop in temperature on February 7, 2020, with the minimum temperature recorded at 10.1 degrees Celsius, although the lowest it fell during the past ten years was 4.6 degrees Celsius on February 9, 2012, while the minimum temperature recorded on its highest side is 20.5 degrees Celsius on February 29, 2016.