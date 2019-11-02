20K perform Chhath Puja

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:51 IST

PUNE At least 20,000 people performed the Chhath Puja in the city on Saturday.

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival historically native to the Indian subcontinent, namely Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The banks of rivers Indrayani, Pavana, Moshi and a pond in Wageshwar, Wagholi, were decorated for the occasion where women performed pujas.

Priyanka Gupta, a homemaker, said, “We have been fasting from the past three days and praying for the good health of our family, today (on Saturday), we break our fast after we pay obeisance to the Sun god.

Various social organisations organised Chhath Puja celebrations.

Lalbabu Gupta, president, Vishva Shri Ramsena Samajik Sanghatan, said, “The main puja of the Sun god will be at the confluence of Indrayani – Moshi river where we expect around 20,000 people to pray for peace and prosperity. It is an important and auspicious day and finds mention in Ramayana, Mahabharata as well as the Vedas and Puranas. It is held on the sixth day after Diwali, during the month of Kartik.”

Dilip Singh, who organised the puja in Wagholi, where 5,000 people gathered near Wagheshwar temple, said, “The festival is observed by decorating the bank with banana and Asoka leaves, then we wade closer to the water and pray to the setting sun. The entire puja is held between 4 pm to 6 pm and the actual chanting lasts 20 minutes until the sun sets.”