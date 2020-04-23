e-paper
Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
21 foreigners among 25 held for attending Jamaat event

21 foreigners among 25 held for attending Jamaat event

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 19:01 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Twenty-five people, including 21 foreigners, were arrested from a quarantine centre at Shil Daighar on Thursday. “The 21 foreigners and 4 Indians had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Among the foreigners, eight are from Malaysia and the rest from Bangladesh. The foreigners were here on a tourist visa. They violated the visa permit rules. They not only attended the Delhi event but also travelled to Mumbra and were staying in a mosque without informing local administration,” said Nitin Thackeray, senior police inspector, crime Branch unit 1, Thane.

