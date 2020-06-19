e-paper
Home / Cities / 22-day-old infant, 80-year-old woman cured, discharged in Pune on Friday

22-day-old infant, 80-year-old woman cured, discharged in Pune on Friday

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune The city, on Friday, reported six more deaths related to Covid-19 (coronavirus), caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 493. In addition, 350 fresh Covid cases were reported within 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in Pune district to 11,465.

While a total of 157 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals with total number of cured patients touching 7,063. The number of critical patients on Friday was 265. Two deaths were reported from outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits but admitted to hospitals in the Pune civic body jurisdiction.

Among the patients who were cured and discharged from Sassoon General hospital were a 22-day-old baby girl and a 80-year-old woman, who was also suffering from diabetes, on Friday.

According to the information given by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, all the six deaths reported on Friday were of elderly people above the age of 50 years.

The deceased include a 60-year-old female admitted to Inlaks and Budhrani hospital, 58-year-old male patient admitted to Sahyadri Hospital, Hadpsar, 50-year-old male patient admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, 59-year-old female patient admitted to Symbiosis Hospital, 66-year-old male patient admitted to Bharati Hospital and 56-year-old male patient admitted to Sassoon Hospital.

