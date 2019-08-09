22-year-old security guard stabbed 17 times in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok

gurugram

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:33 IST

A 22-year-old security guard was strangled and stabbed 17 times, on his neck and chest, to death by unidentified persons during a robbery bid at a natural gas distribution company in Sushant Lok-1 on Friday. Police said that the thieves allegedly stole around Rs. 1.5 lakh and documents from the company’s office.

The body of the guard, identified as Sunny, of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, was found at a vacant plot adjacent to the office.

The incident took place around 12.30 am when Sunny, who had joined the company as a security guard on July 17, was on night duty, the police said.

“On Friday around 8.15 am, when I reached the office, the housekeeping staff told me that Sunny was not there. He said that the office gate was open and cameras were broken. We looked inside the office and saw that two CCTV cameras were broken. When I called Sunny’s phone, I heard it ringing at the adjacent vacant plot. We went there and saw that he was lying shirtless and he was bleeding from the neck,” the complainant, who is also a security guard, told the police.

According to the complainant’s statement, the accountant of the found the door of his office broken and Rs. 1.5 lakh and documents missing.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 29 police station, said, “Police are checking the CCTV footage. The number of accused is not certain. Police are investigating the case.”

An employee of the company, requesting anonymity, said that at least two men — one wearing a helmet and the other with his face covered — could be seen in the CCTV footage. “They had cut the wire of street light installed near the outside gate of the office. Hence, the CCTV camera could not capture the incident clearly,” he added.

A resident of Sunny’s native village said he was the sole breadwinner of his family. “His father, a farmer, is bedridden due to paralysis. Sunny got married last May and went to Gurugram just a month ago to make a living. He was living at a rented room in Jharsa,” he said.

His body was handed over his family members after an autopsy on Friday.

Dr Deepak Mathur, civic hospital forensic expert, said that Sunny was allegedly strangled with a noose and simultaneously stabbed with a sharp weapon. “The victim sustained stab wounds, mainly on his neck, and some of them on his chest. The number of stabs is around 17.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station on Friday.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 19:19 IST